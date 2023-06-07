Former Congresswoman Axne now a senior advisor in USDA

Former Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne is now a member of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s senior staff. Axne is the USDA’s Senior Advisor for Rural Engagement, Delivery and Prosperity.

Axne, a Democrat from West Des Moines, served two terms in the U.S. House of Representatives. Last November, she lost her campaign for reelection in Iowa’s third congressional district to Republican Zach Nunn of Bondurant. Axne and Democrat Abby Finkenauer of Dubuque were the first two women from Iowa to serve in the U.S. House after winning their first races for the House in 2018.

Axne served on the U.S. House Agriculture Committee for four years and co-chaired the Congressional Rural Caucus.

Axne had worked in state government for nine years, serving three different governors, including Tom Vilsack who is now the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture. Axne endorsed Joe Biden just before the 2020 Iowa Caucuses.