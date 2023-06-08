Emerald ash borer discovered in 97th Iowa county

There are now just two Iowa counties without an emerald ash borer infestation.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture says the wood-boring beetle has been confirmed for the first time in Plymouth County after a tree service found evidence of the bug in an ash tree in Remsen. Plymouth is the 97th Iowa County to have a confirmed infestation, and that leaves just Emmet and Palo Alto County without the invasive beetle.

EAB was first discovered in Iowa in Allamakee County in 2010. The Ag Department says trees typically die within two to four years after becoming infested. Thousands of infested ash trees have been removed across the state, and thousands of other trees have been removed in an attempt to slow the progress of the beetle.