Some Iowa spots hit record low temps today

Some Iowa cities set record low temperatures this morning.

The National Weather Service in La Crosse received a report that the temperature fell to 35 in Elkader in northeast Iowa. There was a record low in Cedar Rapids of 40 degrees. It dipped to 41 in Mason City and Ottumwa, also records for this date.

“We saw low to mid 40s throughout much of the state,” says Alexis Jimenez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in central Iowa.

Temperatures for the rest of the day will be in the 70s.

“It’ll be really a perfect day weatherwise. You can’t get much better. You can’t ask for more in the middle of June, but we will see a warming trend starting tomorrow,” Jimenez says. “We’ll see temperatures climb into the 80s and then we’ll see temperatures close to 90 Thursday.”

The record low in Iowa for this date was set in 1903. The temperature fell to 30 degrees in Fayette according to federal records from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City/O. Kay Henderson Radio Iowa)