Wahls says Iowa Democrats need a new direction

Former Iowa Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls of Coralville says Senate Democrats voted him out of his leadership position because he fired two longtime staffers.

Senate Democrats met late last week and voted to replace Wahls and have Senator Pam Jochum of Dubuque be their floor leader. Wahls did not issue a public statement then, but he’s written a blog post this week. Wahls said the two employees of the Senate Democratic Caucus that he dismissed “did not share his vision for change” and he stands by that decision because Iowa Democrats “desperately need a new direction and leaders who will chart that course.”

Wahls won reelection last November to a four year term and he will continue serving in the state senate. Wahls said it’s critical for the well-being of the state to get more Democrats elected to office and he’s pledging to work with his fellow Democrats to accomplish that goal.