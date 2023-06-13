Eastern Iowa woman gets 5 year sentence for stealing from elderly relatives

A Central City woman who stole over 400-thousand dollars from two elderly relatives has been sentenced to five years in federal prison.

Forty-four year old Carrie April Martin pleaded guilty last fall to one count of bank fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft. Martin had two elderly relatives in the Cedar Rapids area and between 2014 and 2017, she stole checks drawn at a credit union. She also sold over $100,000 worth of stock that one victim held in an energy company and made false statements to a fraud specialist at her credit union as well as law enforcement to cover up her crimes.

One of Martin’s relatives was an elderly widow who lived in a nursing home, had dementia and died in 2014 at the age of 89. The other relative she swindled was an elderly widow who had significant assets and lived in an assisted living until her death in 2017 at the age of 96.

Martin has been ordered to pay $416,000 in restitution to her victim’s beneficiaries, including the Elkader church named in one woman’s will.