Dry conditions a concern as fireworks sales begin in Iowa

Tuesday was the first day merchants could set up temporary stands to start selling legal fireworks in Iowa.

The opening of sales comes as the Drought Monitor shows a large swath of Iowa remains abnormally dry, with some areas seeing severe drought. Cedar Rapids Fire Marshal Vance McKinnon tells KCRG TV that part of safely using fireworks is keeping an eye on weather conditions.

“If it continues to stay dry, we have to be very cautious because we have no control of where those fireworks go and where the hot embers fall,” McKinnon says. He says those who run professional fireworks shows pay attention to the conditions. “I was at a fireworks display over the weekend, a professional shoot, and they actually had to shut down the show because of some fire that happened with some grass,” McKinnon says.

While it is legal to purchase fireworks in Iowa — many cities have put restrictions on their use. It is illegal to in Cedar Rapids to set off everything except sparklers, caps, and snakes. Violation of the ban is punishable by a fine of up to 625 dollars. McKinnon tells KCRG TV you should use caution even with legal fireworks if you are in a dry area. “We need to really make sure folks are extremely careful,” McKinnon says.

McKinnon recommends you attend a professional show and let them worry about handling and safely setting off the fireworks.