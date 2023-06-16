Abortion backers pleased with Supreme Court ruling on fetal heartbeat law

The ACLU of Iowa and Planned Parenthood held a news conference this afternoon to respond to the Iowa Supreme Court ruling that leaves the injunction against Iowa’s Fetal Heartbeat law in place.

“Put simply we are overjoyed and relieved by today’s order. This abortion ban was dangerous cruel and unconstitutional when it was blocked four years ago it remains dangerous cruel and unconstitutional,” Rita Bettis Austen the ACLU’s attorney says.

Mazie Stilwell is Planned Parenthood’s director of public affairs in Iowa. “With its decision the Iowa Supreme Court took away the political cover sought by Governor Kim Reynolds and Republican politicians who want to outlaw abortion in Iowa,” Stilwell says. Stilwell believes the governor and Republican lawmakers will try to pass the law again.

“As we celebrate this win — and celebrate we will — I want to be clear we know the battle is not over,” she says. “Abortion access hangs by a thread that politicians in Iowa are trying to cut, and we fully expect lawmakers to keep trying to ban abortion in Iowa.”

Governor Reynolds said in a statement that Republicans will look at their options now that the ruling is out.