Fetal heartbeat abortion ruling due out today

The Iowa Supreme Court will release its decision today on the law that blocks abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

The 2018 state law never took effect after an Iowa district court ruling permanently blocked it. The governor asked the Iowa Supreme Court to review the case, and during oral arguments in April, the attorney for the state argued the injunction against the law should be lifted based on state and federal Supreme Court rulings that abortion is not a constitutional right.

An attorney for Planned Parenthood argued the law was void because it was unconstitutional when it was passed. He also said Iowa procedures do not permit the state’s motion, and there was no change in the law that would justify vacating the injunction.