Sioux City pool closed after fight leaves 1 injured, 2 charged

Two teenagers face charges after a large group got into a fight at a Sioux City swimming pool. Sioux City officials have closed the Leif Erikson Swimming Pool for at least a week.

Sioux City Police Sergeant Tom Gill says the fight started just outside of the pool area Thursday afternoon. “Officers were called there around 4:30 for a fight,” Gill says. “They did find a victim that did have a minor injury, I believe to her face or head.”

Gill says as police and EMTs treated the 18-year-old for her injury, about 20 other teens started fighting in the pool area. “Two more officers came on scene and two juvenile females were arrested for disorderly conduct,” Gill says.

The youth bureau in Sioux City’s Police Department is now handling the investigation of the fight and Gill says more arrests are likely. Security plans at the pool are being reviewed.

“They’re going to close temporarily,” Gill says. “When they reopen, they’re going to have some additional security measures in place.”

The Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department says once the pool does re-open, there will be increased surveillance, more trained staff and stricter control of pool access. The 18 year old who was injured was taken to a hospital for treatment.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)