Des Moines police officers injured by man during arrest

Three police officers were injured in central Iowa on Sunday afternoon while trying to take a man into custody.

Des Moines police were called to a house twice where a woman reported her ex-boyfriend was refusing to leave. The first time officers showed up, the man had already left, but the second time, he was there and when officers tried to get him to move along the scuffle became violent.

Police say one officer was stabbed in the leg, another was bitten, while the third officer was kicked in the face. All three needed medical treatment. The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Pierce Cruz of Des Moines, faces multiple charges including violating a no-contact order and assault on a police officer.