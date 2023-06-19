State regulators set hearing date for Summit Carbon CO2 pipeline

The Iowa Utilities Board has set the permit hearing schedule for the proposed Summit Carbon carbon dioxide pipeline.

The IUB says the hearing on the pipeline which is projected to cover 688 miles in Iowa will be August 22nd at the Cardiff Event Center in Fort Dodge. The Board will begin the hearing with the testimony of landowners subject to eminent domain, and there will be a video live stream of the entire hearing.

The IUB has already been collecting evidence from those in favor, or who oppose the proposed pipeline. and will add in the information presented at the hearing before making a final decision.