Veterans ask to contribute to paving of Road of Honor in Keokuk

Fundraising is underway to pave what’s being called the Road of Honor in Keokuk and every veteran in Iowa is being asked to contribute to the project.

Formerly South 18th Street, the road takes visitors to Keokuk National Cemetery, the only national cemetery in Iowa. For now, the rough road is badly in need of repairs, and Keokuk Mayor Kathie Mahoney says once the funding comes through, the work will get underway.

“We’re hoping that maybe in March or April of next year we can put the first shovel in the ground, but we’ll see. Things take time. That’s the problem,” she says, laughing, “and I’m not very patient.”

The Road of Honor Committee is sending letters to American Legions throughout the state, asking for donations of one-dollar per veteran. Mahoney says the city is also seeking grants, and it should soon receive $960,000 from the federal government. The estimated cost of the project tops three-million dollars.

(By Rich Egger, Tri States Public Radio)