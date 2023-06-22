Iowa Department of Education director resigns after 3 months on job

The Ohio man who took over as director of the Iowa Department of Education in mid-March is resigning.

According to a news release from the governor’s office, Chad Aldis has resigned for family reasons. Governor Kim Reynolds is appointing McKenzie Snow, who’s been deputy secretary of education for Virginia, to be the next Iowa Department of Education director. Snow will take over on Monday.

Aldis will stay ’til the end of the month to help with the transition, which comes as the department is overseeing the new state-funded accounts for private school expenses as well as a state government reorganization plan bringing new programs and institutions under the department’s management.

The incoming Iowa Department of Education director worked in several roles for the Trump Administration. She was K-12 policy director in the U.S. Department of Education and had roles at the Office of Management and Budget and in the Trump White House.

Snow is a graduate of Kansas State University. In 2012 and 2013 she taught remedial courses at the University of the Free State in South Africa on a Fulbright Scholarship.