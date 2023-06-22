Water tower misspelling causes chuckles in Stuart

The southwest Iowa town of Stuart is experiencing a growth spurt and a new water tower built in town caused a grammatical stir this week.

As the water tower was being painted, the town name appeared correctly on one side — but not on the other. One side of the tower spelled out “START” and had a bit of a clip on part of the first T. Photos and videos of the misspelling went viral on social media in the area.

The contractor later explained that the name wasn’t centered properly on that side of the tower initially and was going to be repainted. It has since been fixed. The town is expecting the construction of around 150 new homes and that is why the new water tower was going up.

Current residents mostly got a chuckle out of the temporary snafu.

(By Chris Parks, KJAN, Atlantic)