DCI says Hampton man shot by deputy had a pellet gun

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has released the name of the man who was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy this week.

The DCI says deputies from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the western portion of Sheffield at about 9:42 PM on Tuesday on the report of a domestic dispute. On arrival, deputies encountered a male, who is now identified as 30-year-old Matt Davis of Hampton, who was brandishing a handgun.

The DCI says Davis was arguing with family members who had locked themselves inside the house and called 911. Deputies ordered Davis to drop the gun, and he refused and started walking toward the deputies. Davis pointed the gun at a passing vehicle and then the deputies. Deputies shot Davis, striking him once. Davis died at the scene.

The DCI says the weapon Davis pointed at the deputies was a pellet gun, and that the incident was captured on the deputies’ body cameras. Upon completion of their investigation, the DCI will forward all results to the Franklin County Attorney’s Office for review.

(By Bob Fisher, KRIB, Mason City)