Abortion issue focus of weekend events to mark overturning of Roe v Wade

Events to mark the one year anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v Wade are pointing to the abortion debate immediately ahead in Iowa.

This month’s Iowa Supreme Court ruling that kept a six week abortion ban from taking effect here was a key topic at the March for Life event at the Iowa Capitol Saturday. “We stand in support of holding these justices accountable to fullest legal extent possible,” Maggie DeWitte of Pulse Life Advocates said, to applause and cheers. “We stand in support of efforts by legislators to see Iowa’s heartbeat law passed anew.”

DeWitte said waiting until the 2024 legislative session begins in January is unacceptable and lawmakers should convene soon. “We request that our legislators call for a special session,” DeWitte said.

Six Republican legislators were at the event. Senator Sandy Salmon of Janesville suggested the movement is half way to its objective of banning all abortions. “You all are here to pray for that and see it through to the end and we’re not going to stop until we see that happen,” Salmon said.

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird told the crowd it was “a good feeling” to have her office defend the state’s six week abortion ban. “I was disappointed in the (Iowa) court’s decision, but we know that’s not the end, is it? The fight does not stop there,” Bird said. “Our work does not stop.”

Bird did not directly mention the three justices who blocked the six week abortion ban from taking effect, however.

Iowa Democratic Party chair Rita Hart, during a news conference at the Capitol Friday afternoon, said polling indicates Republicans are out of step with public opinion. “The overwhelming majority of Iowans support access to abortion,” Hart said.

House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst said she expects Republicans will re-convene the state legislature in the next several months to enact abortion restrictions. “Democrats are the only people in this building committed to protecting reproductive freedom,” Konfrst said. “If Iowans want reproductive freedom, they should not look to Republicans for anything other than removal of their rights.”

Democrats in the legislature will be “loud and proactive” in their opposition to a near or total ban on abortion, according to Konfrst “But the most important voices out there are everyday Iowans who should reach out to their legislators and tell them: ‘This isn’t what I want,'” Konfrst said.

Hart said the abortion issue will be “front and center” of the Iowa Caucus campaign as well. “The 2024 Republican hopefuls are fighting to one up each other on who can embrace the most extreme national abortion ban,” Hart said. “…As they pass through out state, it’s vital that we hold them accountable.”

This weekend former Vice President Mike Pence urged his rivals for the GOP’s next presidential nomination to back a national 15 week abortion ban. South Carolina Senator Tim Scott has expressed support for it and former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson has said he’d sign an abortion ban, but would support exceptions. Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has said he supports state-level restrictions, around the sixth week of pregnancy when fetal activity can be detected.