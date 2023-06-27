Fireworks can stress out your cats and dogs

We’re still a week from Independence Day but many Iowans are celebrating early by setting off fireworks and other explosives — and those sporadic, unexpected noises can scare your pets.

The loud booms can also make dogs, in particular, feel threatened or trapped. Veterinarian Susan Lowum says you’ll know when your dog is stressed. “Being a little bit more alert than usual, or it can range all the way to absolutely being terrified of what’s going on with the noise and the fireworks,” Lowum says, “and by terrified, I mean shaking, trembling, trying to escape, even hurting themselves by scratching and fighting to get out.”

If your dog or cat does show symptoms of stress, Lowum says don’t ignore or scold them, but instead, get them to a quiet place in your home away from the noise. “And for some people that might mean a basement where they’re comfortable or a room that doesn’t have windows,” she says, “anywhere where you can kind of get away from that noise stimulus is best.”

Lowum says if your pet’s safe place is in a kennel, be sure to leave the door open to avoid them injuring themselves by trying to get out.