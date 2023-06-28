Manchester church one of several leaving United Methodist organization

Dozens of Iowa churches are ending their affiliation with the United Methodist Church after a rift developed over Biblical teachings.

During a conference last month, the leaders of more than 80 Iowa churches decided to leave the denomination. Pastor Phil Rogers, of Manchester United Methodist Church, says they’re parting ways for several reasons, which includes performing same-sex weddings and ordaining LGBT-Q ministers.

“Sexuality is the one that gets the most press, but the reality is much deeper than that,” Pastor Rogers says. “It’s about defining the holiness of Christ, defining who we are as a people, consistently.” Starting this weekend, the church in northeast Iowa will operate under a new name. Rogers says it’s been a difficult process, but they’re excited about becoming a part of something new.

“We’re joining Global Methodist Church, which is a new church that is coming out of the conflict in the United Methodist Church,” Rogers says. “We’re just really excited about being around people who we have a shared understanding, a shared care for what we’re going to do going forward.”

Rogers says those who attend his church won’t notice anything drastic, just a new name. “We were in a situation where we could keep the name and the church may well be forced into some change, or we could change the name and remain the same that we’ve always been,” Rogers says. “We are truly a Methodist church. We are very Wesleyan-focused theologically. For us, we’re changing the name but nothing else is really changing.”

The departure of the 83 churches equates to about 11% of the United Methodist denomination in Iowa.

(By Janelle Tucker, KMCH, Manchester)