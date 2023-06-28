Massena woman sentenced to prison for death of child at her daycare

A southwestern Iowa home daycare operator was sentenced to prison today for the death of a child in her care.

A judge in Atlantic sentenced 39-year old Alison Dorsey to 50 years in prison at the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women, in Mitchellville, with credit for time served. She must also pay $150,000 in restitution.

Dorsey was a daycare provider in Massena in October of 2019, when 11-week-old Luka Hodges died. During her second trial in Pottawattamie County this past May, a jury found Dorsey guilty of murder in the second degree and child endangerment resulting in death.

Prosecutors say Dorsey shook Luka, resulting in his death. Dorsey’s defense team had claimed the injuries happened before Luka was in Dorsey’s care, but medical experts debunked that in their testimony in the trial.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)