60% of approved state-funded ESAs for students already in private school

Iowa parents applied for 29,025 of the new state-funded Education Savings Accounts that will cover a child’s private school expenses.

The application deadline for a state-funded Education Savings Account was June 30. As of today, the private company handling those applications has confirmed income data for more than 17,481 students. The parents or guardians who filed the other requests for a child will need to provide more documents confirming their income level. State funding this year is limited to students who live in a household with an annual income at or below 300% of the federal poverty line.

Step two in this process will be to determine if there is a spot in a private school for each of these students. According to the governor’s office, there are only 9000 open spots in accredited Iowa private schools for the upcoming school year and it’s possible some of the ESAs won’t be activated because there was no private school option for the student. Sixty percent of the 17,481 applications that have been approved are for students already enrolled in a private school. The other 40% are for public school students planning to transfer to a private school.

Starting July 15, parents will be able to indicate if they have found a private school for their child. The company handling the program will confirm enrollment and that’s when the state

money will be available to cover private school tuition or other eligible expenses. According to the governor’s office, the total amount that’s spent on these new Education Savings Accounts won’t be available until October when public and private school enrollment is confirmed.

