Man sought in shooting death of teen in Fort Dodge

Fort Dodge police have released the name of the boy who was shot and killed Tuesday night.

The victim is identified as 15-year-old Jameel C. Redding Pettrigrew of Fort Dodge. Pettigrew died of his wounds after being shot in the area of South 15th Street and Fourth Avenue South. Fort Dodge Police issued an arrest warrant on Wednesday for 18-year-old Jamarrion James Davis also known as J.J. from Ankeny.

Davis is wanted on a charge of murder in the first degree as a result of the Tuesday night shooting. The Webster County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $500 if anyone has information on the whereabouts of Davis. The incident remains under investigation by Fort Dodge authorities.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)