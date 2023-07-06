Police arrest suspect wanted for July 4th murder in Fort Dodge

Fort Dodge Police have arrested the man wanted in the 4th of July murder of a Fort Dodge teenager.

Fort Dodge Police say 18-year-old Jamarrion James Davis, also known as J.J., fled as they executed a search warrant at a condo in Fort Dodge on Thursday afternoon and he was arrested after a short foot chase. His arrest comes less than two days following the murder of 15-year-old Jameel C. Redding Pettigrew of Fort Dodge. According to police, Redding-Pettigrew was shot to death Tuesday at around 9:45 p.m. in Fort Dodge.

Davis is charged with first degree murder.

(Reporting by Brooke Bickford, KVFD, Fort Dodge)