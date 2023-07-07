Griswold Old Soldiers Reunion runs through the weekend

The 141st Annual Old Soldiers Reunion is underway in Griswold today.

Griswold American Legion Post 508 President, Commander Landon Preston says there are many events scheduled throughout the three-day run. The military road march begins Saturday at 4 p.m. “The road march is open to everybody you know if you want to just come show your support or if there’s a family member or something that you’ve had that was in the military and you want to come walk with us you’re more than welcome,” Preston says

. He encourages all veterans to join in. “If you were in the military and your uniform still doesn’t fit, that’s okay you can still come walk with us,” he says. “We like to meet at the school about four o’clock and we’ll be stepping off about 4:30.” The march is followed at 6 p.m by the Old Soldiers parade, which is themed “Reunion Ignited,” this year.

Afterward, there’s the 141st Reunion Queen Contest in the Griswold City Park, kids & adult pedal pulls, and music at 8 p.m. Saturday concludes with fireworks at 10 p.m. Learn more about the activities this weekend on the Griswold Old Soldiers Reunion Facebook page.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)