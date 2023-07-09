Iowa Republicans set Jan. 15 as date for their party’s 2024 Caucuses

Iowa Republican Party leaders have set January 15 as the date for their party’s 2024 Caucuses.

Iowa’s Caucuses have traditionally been the kick off event of the presidential campaign for both parties. The Republican National Committee has agreed on a schedule that keeps the Iowa GOP’s Caucuses first.

National Democratic Party leaders booted Iowa from its early state line up and plan for South Carolina’s Democratic Primary to go first, on February 3 of next year. Iowa Democratic Party leaders have indicated they’ll host caucuses on the same night as Republicans next year, just to conduct party business. They’re planning a separate mail-in system for Iowa Democrats to express their preference in the 2024 presidential race, but party leaders haven’t said when that voting would start or when the results might be announced.

Iowa GOP chairman Jeff Kaufmann said Iowa Republicans are “committed to maintaining Iowa’s cherished first-in-the-nation Caucuses,” where Republicans cast a straw poll ballot on Caucus night.

It’s possible the January 15 Iowa Caucus date for Republicans may change after New Hampshire officials announce the date of their state’s presidential primary. That announcement is expected sometime this fall.

January 15, 2024 is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. The 2004 Iowa Caucuses were also held on the holiday, but the date that year was January 19.