Man shot and killed by Council Bluffs police during chase

Police shot a man to death in Council Bluffs who was suspected of forcing his way into three Omaha homes, assaulting a woman in Omaha and shooting a man to death.

Omaha Police say 41-year-old Mathew Briggs forced his way into a home in Omaha early Saturday morning and assaulted a woman. She escaped and called 911. Police say Briggs smashed his car through a garage door to get into another house, but the woman who lived there was not home.

According to Omaha Police, officers conducted a safety check at third home and found a 52-year-old man had been shot to death. On Saturday afternoon, Omaha police got a report of a carjacking and the description of the suspect matched Briggs. Police found the car and followed it into Iowa at speeds sometimes reaching 100 miles an hour.

As the chase neared Iowa Western Community College, an officer from Omaha and a police officer from Council Bluffs fired into the vehicle and Briggs was killed.

(By Ryan Matheny, KMA, Shenandoah)