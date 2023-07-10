One killed, three injured in shooting in Dubuque

Dubuque Police say one adult was shot to death and three others were injured in a shooting this weekend.

According to a news release from Dubuque Police, gunfire was reported at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday in a residential area about five minutes from the center of downtown Dubuque. Officers found four adults had been shot at the scene. All four were taken to nearby hospitals and one adult later died of their injuries.

KWWL reports Dubuque Police say the shooting was not random, but was the result of a disturbance between two groups of people that knew each other.