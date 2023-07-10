Trump comments after story suggests tension between Reynolds and Trump camp

Former President Donald Trump says he’s not inviting Governor Kim Reynolds to his campaign events after a newspaper report suggested there’s tension between Trump and Reynolds.

Trump posted a statement on his Truth Social platform after a New York Times story indicated his campaign is frustrated with Governor Reynolds for appearing alongside Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in Florida and in Iowa. Reynolds also appeared with Casey DeSantis last Thursday in Johnston.

Trump said on Truth Social that he “opened up the Governor position” for Reynolds when he appointed former Governor Terry Branstad to be U.S. Ambassador to China. Trump also said when Reynolds “fell behind” in her 2018 race for governor, “I endorsed her, did big Rallies & she won. Now, she wants to remain neutral” and Trump said that’s why he’s not inviting her to his events.

A spokesperson for Reynolds was not immediately available to respond to Trump. Reynolds has said she’ll appear with any GOP presidential candidate who invites her and she spoke at Trump’s first campaign event in Iowa this year. She has also appeared alongside Tim Scott, Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy.

Iowa governors have traditionally remained neutral before the Iowa Caucuses. Republican Terry Branstad endorsed a candidate once during his run as governor, campaigning for Bob Dole before the 1996 Caucuses, but he did not endorse a candidate before the 2016 Caucuses. Democrat Tom Vilsack endorsed John Kerry in 2004, but that endorsement came right after Kerry won the Iowa Caucuses.