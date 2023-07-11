Northern Iowa basketball prepares for a trip to Brazil

UNI men’s basketball will go international this summer as the Panthers embark on a four-game tour in Brazil.

The Panthers will travel to Brazil on July 25 and return to the United States on August 3 in the program’s first international trip since visiting Italy in 2019. UNI’s ten-day tour will feature the Panthers playing two games in Jundiai, just outside the capital city of Sao Paulo, and a pair of contests in Rio de Janeiro. The tour will also give student-athletes the unique opportunity to visit famous Brazilian landmarks such as Copacabana Beach and the Christ the Redeemer statue.

“These trips can be once in a lifetime opportunities for our players and coaches,” said UNI head men’s basketball coach Ben Jacobson. “This trip to South America is a fantastic time for our program to not just play basketball, but to engage in a new culture, learn about Brazilian traditions and continue to grow as a team. Our team has worked hard over the summer in preparation for this trip and for the coming season, and we look forward to a memorable experience.”

Per NCAA rules, Division I teams are only allowed to travel abroad every four years, allowing every player on the team a chance to compete abroad once in their collegiate career. The Panthers are allowed ten additional practices in preparation for the games abroad.

UNI returns 13 members of its 2022-23 roster with the addition of three freshmen and one transfer. Among the returning veterans is rising sophomore guard/forward Michael Duax who looks forward to his first time outside of the United States being with his teammates.

“I’m super excited for the experience,” said Duax. “We have a great group of teammates and coaches who I love spending time with, so to share this experience with them is an incredible opportunity and one that I’ll remember forever. I’m really looking forward to playing against teams that we’ve never played before, and being able to explore the cities and try new foods!”