DNR has more money for infrastructure repair this year

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources received an increase in this year’s budget from two million dollars to five million for infrastructure repairs at state parks.

DNR director, Kayla Lyon, was asked at today’s Natural Resources Commission meeting how the money will be spent. “We have a five-year capital plan for all of our infrastructure projects and so when we get increased funding we just chip away further at that at that capital plan,” Lyon says. Lyon says they talk with lawmakers about their needs during the budget process.

“We talk about all of the projects that we need to do, people don’t think about how we have to do wastewater treatment upgrades in addition to all of our regular infrastructure, so we do have conversations with the legislature,” she says. She was asked how much of an impact the additional dollars will have on the infrastructure needs and what will remain afterward. “It’s very hard to answer that question with a number,” Lyon says. Lyon told the commission they can get some more information for them on infrastructure needs.

She says it is okay for commissioners to talk with legislators about what they think is needed in the budget.