Former teacher pleading guilty to sexual exploitation by school employee

A former Ottumwa teacher has pleaded guilty to a sexual abuse case from five years ago.

According to court records filed last week, 40-year-old Zachary Barr entered a guilty plea to the charges of enticing a child under 16, sexual exploitation by a school employee, and dissemination of obscene material to a minor. According to his attorney, Barr will be seeking probation. The outlined sentencing details include 11 years of probation and a suspended prison sentence. Additionally, Barr must register as a sex offender.

Prosecutors reportedly will not resist the potential sentence.

Barr was a sixth-grade teacher at Evans Middle School in Ottumwa in 2018 when authorities say the mother of a 13-year-old girl, who was a former student of Barr’s, said her daughter received inappropriate messages sent by Barr via social media. As part of the investigation, officers took control of the girl’s social media accounts. Their conversations with Barr became overtly sexual, prompting his arrest.

(By Ellis Codjoe, KBIZ, Ottumwa)