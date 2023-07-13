Iowa Court rules out Marion County man’s appeal in award for mother’s death

The Iowa Court of Appeals has denied the appeal of A Marion County man who is trying to overturn a civil verdict in the death of his mother.

Jason Carter sought to vacate the $10.2 million civil judgment against him in the shooting death of his mother Shirley at her home in rural Lacona in 2015. Carter was acquitted of first-degree murder in the criminal trial and claimed evidence was withheld from him by the DCI that would have benefited him in the civil verdict.

The Iowa Court of Appeals sided with the district court, saying Carter cannot show the evidence is newly discovered and could not have been discovered at the time of trial with due diligence or that it is likely to change the outcome if presented in a new trial.