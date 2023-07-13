Teen stabbed in Storm Lake, three teens charged with felonies

Three teenagers have been charged in connection with an alleged stabbing incident in Storm Lake.

According to the Storm Lake Police Department, officers were called to the site of a fight at around 8:40 Tuesday night and they found a 15-year-old male was suffering from a stab wound. He was initially transported to the hospital in Storm Lake, but was subsequently airlifted to another hospital.

Police say several of the suspects involved had fled the scene before officers arrived. A 15-year-old male has been arrested on three felony charges. Another 15-year-old male and a 17-year-old male each face one felony charge. All three teenagers are from Storm Lake. The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are anticipated.

Storm Lake’s Assistant Police Chief estimates that between ten and 15 people were involved in the fight.

(By Ryan Thompson, KAYL, Storm Lake)