Iowa State makes addition to basketball recruiting class

Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger announced the signing of JT Rock. Originally a member of the 2024 recruiting class, Rock has reclassified and will join the Cyclones this fall as a member of the 2023 recruiting class.

“We are thrilled that JT decided to join our 2023 recruiting class,” Otzelberger said. “He’s a high character young man that prides himself on doing the right thing. The offensive skill set that he possesses is truly unique for someone north of 7-feet tall. He will be someone Cyclone fans love watching for years to come.”

Rock joins a 2023 recruiting class that was ranked No. 10 by Rivals and No. 11 by 247Sports and ESPN. In the 2024 recruiting rankings, Rock was ranked No. 68 by ESPN, No. 79 by Rivals and No. 99 by 247Sports. He was a four-star recruit by all three services.

At 7-1, Rock will be the eighth seven-footer in Cyclone men’s basketball history. This summer, Rock has participated in the National Basketball Players Association Top 100 camp and the Under Armour Future 60 camp. Rock led his Sioux Falls Lincoln squad to a fourth-place finish at the 2023 South Dakota AA State Tournament. Rock was the South Dakota AA Player of the Year, averaging 18 points, 10 rebounds and 4.5 blocked shots per game.

Rock will join four Cyclones that signed in November 2022 in the 2023 recruiting class. The Cyclones signed Omaha Biliew (6-8 | Forward | Waukee, Iowa | Waukee HS), Kayden Fish (6-6 | Forward | Kansas City, Mo. | Staley HS), Jelani Hamilton (6-5 | Guard | Marietta, Ga. | Wheeler HS) and Milan Momcilovic (6-8 | Forward | Pewaukee, Wis. | Pewaukee HS).