Variety hosting polo match to raise money

It’s a sport many Iowans only know from television, but a polo match between teams from Iowa and Minnesota is being staged this weekend as a fundraiser for Variety, the Children’s Charity of Iowa.

Variety’s Alison Hanner says this is the agency’s 27th annual Polo on the Green event and yes, it’s a real polo match with riders on horseback swinging those long mallets. “It is so fun! It’s very unique. No one else can really duplicate it,” Hanner says. “We have a fully air conditioned tent and it’s just a beautiful polo field. The views are spectacular and being able to watch the horses and the players, it’s very cool.”

The event is set for Saturday at Powder River Ranch in Cumming, just southwest of Des Moines. Hanner says one popular part of the outing is “divot stomping” at half time. “It helps keep the field level for the horses, so they take time to make sure that the divots are stomped down, so you get to go out and participate in the event,” Hanner says. “It’s kind of a highlight as you get to go out on the actual field and everyone really enjoys that.”

After the match, there will be a catered dinner with an open bar, live music, live and silent auctions, and fireworks. Last year’s event raised $250,000 for the charity and this year’s goal is to beat the previous haul. Hanner says money raised will support Variety’s mission to improve the lives of children who are at-risk, underprivileged, critically ill, or living with special needs.

Hanner says, “We have our specialized mobility program where we provide specialized bikes, gait trainers, walkers, any piece of mobility equipment that is going to get a child moving and out in the community and help build strength in their legs and core and coordination to help them be more mobile.” Since 1975, Variety has raised more than $134 million to support children in need throughout the state. Learn more and buy tickets at: poloonthegreen.com

VarietyIowa.com