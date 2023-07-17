Iowa abortion ban in effect, judge to rule soon on inunction

A ban on most abortions in Iowa is in effect today and a judge will soon rule on a bid to at least temporarily block enforcement of the ban.

The ban has been in effect since about 2:45 Friday afternoon. That’s when Governor Kim Reynolds signed the bill that bans abortions after cardiac activity can be detected, which is around the sixth week of a pregnancy. “Protecting unborn human lives from the atrocity of abortion, a worthy battle and one I will never concede,” Reynolds said in remarks at the bill signing, held on stage before a gathering of 2000 evangelical Christians in Des Moines.

The law includes exceptions for certain medical conditions. Rape victims who become pregnant will have to prove they notified police or a health care provider within 45 days of the attack or they will not be allowed to have an abortion in Iowa. Incest victims will have to have notified a doctor or police within 140 days of the attack that led to their pregnancy.

“It’s unquestionable that the act completely prevents the vast majority of patients from accessing abortion at all,” said Peter Im, a staff attorney for Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

A Polk County district court judge has indicated he will issue a ruling, perhaps as early as today, on whether the law can be enforced while the lawsuit challenging the abortion ban makes its way through the state court system.