Two young people jailed after Webster City standoff

Two people are jailed after a standoff late Friday, an incident that started when police spotted a wanted man walking into a house in Webster City. The officer was able to identify the man as 24-year-old Ty Christian Pippin of Webster City.

Due to the potential for firearms to be involved, additional law enforcement including the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department and Iowa State Patrol were called in to secure a perimeter and ensure the safety of the public.

After a brief standoff, law enforcement officers entered the residence in an attempt to locate Pippin. He was eventually located hiding in the basement area and surrendered without incident.

Pippin was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Hamilton County for contempt of court and an outstanding warrant from Webster County.

Also arrested was 18-year-old Bridjett Joyce Humlicek of Webster City. She was charged with interference with official acts and accessory after the fact.

(Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)