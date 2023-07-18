Iowan who retired in Indiana is ABC’s first ‘Golden Bachelor’

A 71-year-old Iowa native who retired to a lake front property in Indiana has been chosen as the first “Golden Bachelor.”

ABC launched “The Bachelor” — a reality TV dating show — in 2002. “The Bachelorette” debuted a year later. The network has created a spin-off called “The Golden Bachelor” and they’ve chosen Gerry Turner, formerly of Davenport, as the lead.

This fall, Turner will be featured dating women who are also in what the network describes as in their “golden years.” Turner is a widower. He married his high school sweetheart in 1974 and she died suddenly in 2017 after 43 years of marriage.

Turner was interviewed on “Good Morning, America” yesterday and said he’s hoping to connect with “a high energy partner,” who maybe plays golf or pickleball.