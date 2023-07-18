Austin Phyfe may return for UNI basketball

Austin Phyfe may return next season for the Northern Iowa men’s basketball team. The 6-9 All Missouri Valley standout saw limited action two years ago while battling long-term COVID and sat out all of last season while being treated for blood clots.

“He has been granted the extra year from the NCAA so that piece is in place but we are still working through the health piece”, said Panther coach Ben Jacobson. “He is as healthy as he has been in the better part of two years and now the only remaining question is whether it is reasonable to come off the blood thinners he is still on.”

Jacobson says Phyfe will not be with the Panthers next week when they travel to Brazil to play four games.

“He is getting married two days after we get back”, added Jacobson. “He made what I think we would all call a really good decision to stay home and get ready for his wedding.”