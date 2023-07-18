Iowan wins $25,000 in Utah Scavenger Hunt

An Iowan has found a hidden treasure in Utah.

Chelsea Gotta of Pella went to Utah three times before solving the riddles in a poem and finding the $25,000 prize.

The annual Utah Scavenger Hunt was first held in 2020. This year’s clues led Gotta to find the treasure box near the mountain hiking trail in a Bountiful, Utah. Bountiful is about 12 miles north of Salt Lake City.

The box was hidden for 51 days before Gotta found it. Gotta told KTVX in Salt Lake City she plans to sponsor a treasure hunt in Iowa.