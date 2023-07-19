Mandatory water conservation order in Storm Lake

The City of Storm Lake is implementing mandatory water conservation measures through August 1st. City Manager Keri Navratil says two of Storm Lake’s water wells are currently out of commission.

“That means you’re stressing out the other wells,” Navratil says.

On June 1, Storm Lake officials asked residents to minimize water usage voluntarily.

“I want to say, ‘Thank you,’ to our citizens. They have done a fantastic job on water conservation on voluntary,” Navratil says. “…Everyone seems to be following the voluntary measures. We are just asking for two weeks that we are going to be in mandatory.”

Power washing buildings or concrete is now prohibited in Storm Lake. Watering lawns between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. is also prohibited and the owners of outdoor pools have to get a city permit for filling their pool. Those caught violating the water use restrictions could face a fine of $75. More details here.

Storm Lake will have an additional need for water Sunday, when the city is hosting an overnight stop on RAGBRAI — the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa. Navratil says the mandatory period could be lifted shortly before the two-week period expires depending on well repairs and demand.

(Reporting by Ryan Thompson, KAYL, Storm Lake)