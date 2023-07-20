Iowa announces four football sellouts

The University of Iowa’s 2023 home football contests against Western Michigan (Sept. 16, 2:30 p.m.), Michigan State (Sept. 30, TBA), Purdue (Oct. 7, TBA) and Minnesota (Oct 21, TBA), The announcement was made Thursday by the UI Athletics Department.

There are a limited number of all-inclusive hospitality ticket packages available for each game; ticket information is available at hawkeyesports.com/tickets .

Tickets remain for games against Rutgers (Nov. 11, TBA) and Illinois (Nov. 18, TBA), while a limited number of tickets remain for the season opener against Utah State (Sept. 2, 11 a.m.).