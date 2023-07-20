Iowa’s Noah Shannon to miss B1G Media Days

Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz announced that linebacker Jay Higgins will be representing Iowa Football at Big Ten Media Day. Higgins will attend in place of Noah Shannon due to Shannon’s involvement in the NCAA investigation into sports gambling. Shannon released a statement:

Being selected to represent the Iowa Hawkeye football team at Big Ten Media Day is a tremendous honor and privilege. I am grateful for the opportunity. However, given the circumstances I told Coach Ferentz it would best for him to select another player. Since the NCAA review is not yet complete, I don’t feel it is right for me to represent the team.

“Noah’s decision to share this information and suggest that another player take his place is reflective of his character,” said Ferentz. “Noah is a committed and dedicated teammate, and this is a fine example of him always wanting to put the team first.”

Higgins, a native of Indianapolis, enters his fourth year in the Hawkeye football program. He totaled 39 tackles (20 solo) last year playing behind consensus All-American Jack Campbell