Tickets purchased in Iowa were one number away from big Powerball jackpot

Four tickets purchased in Iowa came close to snagging a portion of the $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot.

One winning ticket was purchased in California and the Iowa Lottery reports four tickets bought here were just one number away from claiming a portion of the prize. Two of those tickets were purchased in Council Bluffs and Manson — and are each worth $100,000 with a multiplier. The other two were purchased in Polk City and Des Moines and are worth $50,000.

The Iowa Lottery reports players here bought more than $2,7 million in Powerball tickets — including nearly two million dollars worth on the day of the drawing Wednesday.