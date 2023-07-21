Drivers urged to be patient as RAGBRAI moves across state

Thousands of bikers start RAGBRAI Sunday in Sioux City and they will present some traffic challenges as they roll across the state this week

Iowa State Patrol Trooper Kary Yaneff says it could interrupt the routine of drivers. “We’re just asking for a lot of patience from a lot of the drivers,” she says. Many county roads that are normally lightly traveled will be filled with bikes. Yaneff says you should be prepared for anything if you are driving in the area of the ride route.

“Most of these riders, technically they’re supposed to be on one lane and they’ll probably on both sides of the roadway. So when you’re coming to the top of the hill approaching that we’re asking to use caution because you might be meeting a bicyclist,” Yaneff says. “A lot of them like to stop on the side of the road to either take a break or there might be equipment issues.” Yaneff says this is a short-term interruption of the normal routine that will go smoothly if everyone takes their time and is understanding.

The communities hosting the riders may experience some cellphone service issues once the bikers arrive with their phones. “Your cell phone might be spotty or be not working and you might be in a different spot and it may work,” she says. Yaneff says some communities are trying to boost the cellphone signals, but there could still be issues.

The 50th annual ride ends next Saturday in Davenport.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)