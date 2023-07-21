Latest information shows slight easing of drought conditions

The new map from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows some slight improvement following rains across the state.

All of the state still has some sort of drought rating, but the area that was in extreme drought dropped below four percent in the last week. The severe drought areas dropped from nearly 39% to less than 14%. With those percentages dropping, nearly 60% of the state is now in moderate drought, and around 22% is abnormally dry.

The worst drought conditions remain in the northwest and southeast sections of the state.