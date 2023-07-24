Man wanted by central Iowa police takes own life following chase

Police say a suspect in an assault and kidnapping in central Iowa took his own life in southeast Iowa after being chased by the Iowa State Patrol and other officers.

Des Moines Police sent an advisory Sunday afternoon that 31-year-old Joshua Paul Thompson had been involved in a violent domestic incident and a 31-year-old woman had been taken unwillingly in an SUV he was driving. Police said he was armed with a handgun.

About two hours later, police announced Thompson had been located in southeast Iowa and, following a police pursuit, he died in western Des Moines County of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The woman has been reunited with her family.