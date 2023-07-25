UNI-Dome to remain host of high school football championships

The University of Northern Iowa and the Iowa High School Athletic Association have announced a continued partnership that will keep the state high school football playoffs in the UNI-Dome through the 2027 season.

Since the opening of the UNI-Dome in 1976, an average of over 25,000 spectators have come to Cedar Falls over a two-week period in November for the IHSAA’s semifinal and championship games, ranging from the eight-player division to the large Class 5A schools. The 2022 playoffs drew an estimated 54,000 people over the course of 14 semifinal and seven championship contests.

“The IHSAA is excited to continue its partnership with the University of Northern Iowa to host our football semifinal and championship games at the UNI-Dome,” said IHSAA Executive Director Tom Keating. “This agreement extension ensures that high school football players and teams can continue to pursue the “Road to the Dome” and fans may continue to enjoy attending those games out of the elements and in the comfort of the UNI-Dome.”