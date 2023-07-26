Fort Dodge man enters plea in death of newborn daughter

A Fort Dodge man accused of killing his newborn daughter in November 2022 and then disposing of her body has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge

According to the Fort Dodge Messenger, Brandon Thoma pleaded guilty to child endangerment resulting in death and abuse of a corpse. He and the mother of the child, Taylor Blaha, were charged following an investigation into the disappearance of that baby.

Court documents say the two drowned the child in a bathtub. Thoma had been charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse. Blaha’s first-degree murder trial is set to begin in September.

(By Brooke Bickford, KFVD, Fort Dodge)