Group seeks wind turbine moratorium in Dickinson County

Some residents in a northwest Iowa county are asking local officials to enact a moratorium on wind turbine construction in unincorporated areas of Dickinson County.

Kristine Van Kleek lives in a rural area, outside of Milford. She spoke at Tuesday’s meeting of the Dickinson County Board of Supervisors. “We’ve been informed that a wind developer will be submitting their application within the next month and that their application will be evaluated based on the 2009 ordinance,” Van Kleek said. “The research data clearly shows that the current ordinance is not sufficient to protect the health, safety or well being of the residents of Dickinson County.”

Van Kleek said a moratorium should prohibit Dickinson County supervisors from receiving, reviewing or approving any application for a wind turbine development. “Sioux County currently has a moratorium that was placed in 2022 while they were revising their ordinance,” Van Kleek said.

A large crowd gathered for the Dickinson County Board of Supervisors meeting this week as Van Kleek outlined the proposal. The chairman of the Dickinson County Board of Supervisors says the county’s Planning and Zoning Commission is currently reviewing the request.

(By Corey Harguth, KICD, Spencer)