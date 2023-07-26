Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz addresses B1G Media Days

Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz says “not a large number” of Hawkeyes players are involved in a gambling investigation. The school announced in May more than two dozen athletes are being investigated for on-line wagering and defensive tackle Noah Shannon backed out of an appearance at Big Ten Media Days citing his involvement.

“We really don’t know what the outcome is going to be”, said Ferentz. “I don’t think anybody condones gambling, especially on the college game.”

Ferentz hopes it is an opportunity for the NCAA to reconsider what the penalties might be that are relevant to “world we are living in right now” and offer a better education process.

“Gambling is going to exist and it always has”, added Ferentz. “I hope eventually the policies will reflect what is best for college athletics. Certainly not betting on college athletics would be a good starting point.